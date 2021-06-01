Partly Cloudy icon
74º

Local News

Juneteenth in Metro Detroit: Check list of events here

Tags: 
Juneteenth
,
Metro Detroit
,
Events
,
Features
,
June 19
,
Black History
Juneteenth 2021
Juneteenth 2021 (KSAT)

Find Juneteenth events in Metro Detroit right here.

Dearborn: Metro Detroit Juneteenth Mobility Stroll and Roll Celebration

  • Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. – Beginning at Michigan and Schaefer in East Downtown Dearborn.
  • “Join us at 13615 Michigan Avenue as we meet up safely together to celebrate our 1st Annual Juneteenth Mobility Stroll and Roll Celebration.”

Detroit: Juneteenth festival

Mount Clemens: Greater Morning Star Baptist Church

  • 87 Robertson, Mt.Clemens
  • “We will have spoken word, crowning of Mr& Mrs Juneteenth 2021 ( \Senior Citizens from local churches), skit “What did Juneteenth look like,” singing, raffles, food truck, speech to the young people, vendors, soloist, full Acappella choir all CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH!”

More: Juneteenth special section

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.