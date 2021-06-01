Juneteenth in Metro Detroit: Check list of events here

Find Juneteenth events in Metro Detroit right here.
Dearborn: Metro Detroit Juneteenth Mobility Stroll and Roll Celebration
- Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. – Beginning at Michigan and Schaefer in East Downtown Dearborn.
- “Join us at 13615 Michigan Avenue as we meet up safely together to celebrate our 1st Annual Juneteenth Mobility Stroll and Roll Celebration.”
Detroit: Juneteenth festival
- Plans are in the works to have the festival in the same area where the Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum on Grand River Avenue in Detroit is located. Read more here.
Mount Clemens: Greater Morning Star Baptist Church
- 87 Robertson, Mt.Clemens
- “We will have spoken word, crowning of Mr& Mrs Juneteenth 2021 ( \Senior Citizens from local churches), skit “What did Juneteenth look like,” singing, raffles, food truck, speech to the young people, vendors, soloist, full Acappella choir all CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH!”