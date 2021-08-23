Cass Tech grad, ex-NFL player hosts back-to-school giveaway in Detroit today

NFL player Joe Barksdale hosted a back-to-school giveaway for Detroit children on July 22, 2018. (WDIV)

Detroit native and former NFL player Joe Barksdale is hosting his annual back to school event with free backpacks for students in Detroit on Monday.

This will be Barksdale’s 5th annual back to school event in Detroit. The Cass Tech graduate is hosting this year’s event at Marygrove College. The event is 100% free.

The what, when and where:

When: Monday, Aug. 23, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Marygrove College, Madam Cadillac Hall, 8425 W. McNichols, Detroit, MI, 48221

What:

Book bag giveaway, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (1,500 Sprayground brand bags are available)

Free haircuts and mini manicures, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Registration begins at 3 p.m.)

Live music performances, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mental health panel, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers are asking those who attend the event to mask up.

