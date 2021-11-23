Operation Holiday Hope to give away 50,000 pounds of free groceries for Thanksgiving

In anticipation to celebrate this Thanksgiving, shoppers are experiencing skyrocket prices for their long awaited holiday feasts.

Views Bar and Grill’s giveback program, “Operation Holiday Hope” is geared up and prepared to tackle this snafu by providing free groceries to over 500 families in metro Detroit.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. Operation Holiday Hope will unleash 50,000 pounds of free perishable and non-perishable goods to Metro Detroit residents. The items will be available on a first come first serve basis and will be distributed until all items are gone.

Views Bar and Grill located at 24200 Grand River Avenue in Detroit will execute this giveaway for the third year in a row. Due to the pandemic, Views will do things differently this time around by requiring all participants to drive up and items will be loaded into their vehicles. There will be a live DJ and several volunteers to assist.

Owners Darius Statum and Brian Sullivan stated that, “we know how difficult it is for a lot of families this year, so we wanted to be sure to give back,” said Statum, “this is something we will always continue to do for our community, to show them the kind of support they’ve shown to us over the years,” said Sullivan.

Operation Holiday Hope is currently open to accepting volunteers and sponsorships. For more information, contact 313-284-0022 or visit views online at www.viewsbar.com.