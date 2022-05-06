10 moms win new Tempur-Pedic mattresses from Gardner White in Mother’s Day giveaway

Ten moms will be sleeping a bit more comfortably this Mother’s Day, thanks to a giveaway from Gardner White.

Gardner White launched a Mother’s Day giveaway in May, which included a new king size Tempur-Pedic mattress for ten moms. The winners were selected ahead of the holiday weekend.

The ten moms were from all across the area. Some of the winners includes:

Katie, a single mom of four, who also serves as a mentor to students at Oxford High School.

Melissa, a mom of two, including a four-year-old who has been back and forth to U of M’s Mott Children’s Hospital. She was entered by her teenage daughter.

Tiyanna, a mom who fell victim to the “landlord scam,” but persevered to do what was best for her family.

Angelena, a domestic violence survivor who has raised eight children on her own.

Deborah, a mother and caregiver who works multiple jobs, and was nominated by one of her kids

Jody, and aunt who turned into mom and was nominated by her adopted child.

Ronia, a mom who has been sleeping on an old bed for 15 years and deserves an upgrade.

Nicole, a mother and cancer survivor, who her child described as “the strongest and most loving mom I know.”

Stephanie, a mom of four, teacher and cancer survivor.

Stephanie, nominated by her sister, a primary caregiver to her 7-year-old non-verbal autistic son.

Congrats to all the moms out there!