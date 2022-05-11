Bookstock 2022 returns after a 2-year absence

Bookstock is returning to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place after a 2-year absence, offering unbelievable deals on used books and media Sunday, May 15 through Sunday, May 22.

Bargains abound at Bookstock, metro Detroit’s biggest and best used book and media sale, where proceeds benefit literacy and education projects throughout the City of Detroit and Oakland and Wayne counties, as well as several counties in northern Michigan.

New this year, in addition to scores of tables brimming with used books and media inside the mall, shoppers can find a great sampling of Bookstock’s offerings in our outdoor tent.

Detroit Free Press Columnist Neal Rubin is Honorary Chairperson of Bookstock, and Alycia Meriweather, Deputy Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, is Bookstock’s Honorary Chancellor. Bookstock 2022′s Presenting Sponsor is the Mike Morse Law Firm

Bookstock’s Pre-Sale will kick-off on Sunday, May 15 at 8:15 a.m. with a performance by the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s Renaissance High School Marching Band.

Ad

There is a $20 admission charge for the Pre-Sale only, which runs through 11 a.m. and offers savvy shoppers and collectors first crack at Bookstock’s treasure trove of deals. Bookstock has 400,000-plus gently used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape, and vinyl for sale at bargain basement prices.

The sale will continue through Sunday, May 22, running Sundays, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. New merchandise is added to the floor daily.

This year, Bookstock will celebrate teachers with Teacher Appreciation Days on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18. On these days all teachers are eligible for 50% with a valid ID from 2-7 p.m..

On Tuesday at 5 p.m., the Bookstock B.E.S.T. Awards, (Bookstock’s Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher essay contest) will be presented to fourth grade students from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, and cash prizes will be given to students, their teachers and their schools.

Ad

There will be a Half Price Finale on Sunday, May 22, and books and media will be sold for half price the entire day!

Marking 18 years of supporting the need to read, Bookstock has generated more than $2.25 million for literacy and education projects in Michigan . Nearly 700 volunteers work together throughout the year to organize and staff the weeklong Bookstock sale.

Bookstock is brought to the community by a consortium of non-profit organizations that support education and literacy projects throughout metro Detroit. For more information about Bookstook, call the Bookstock hotline, (248) 645-7840, ext. 365, or visit bookstockmi.org. Laurel Park Place is located on 6 Mile Road east of I-275 in Livonia.