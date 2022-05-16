Downriver’s new ‘eatertainment’ center is now open for family fun

KUDOS Taproom & Fieldhouse has opened a 60,000-square-foot building of fun that is located off of Eureka Road. This indoor and outdoor “eatertainment” includes a VIP clubhouse, fowling, a retro-style arcade, ax throwing, baseball/batting facilities, sand volleyball and a kids learning center.

TAYOLOR, Mich. – A new family-friendly entertainment space is now open to the public.

According to a press release, the center will serve inspired street food and bars showing Michigan-based craft beers.

KUDOS Taproom and Fieldhouse (KUDOS Taproom and Fieldhouse)

There will also be meeting rooms available to rent for corporate or social events that can cater to up to 150 people.

“We wanted to create a safe, fun and secure place for families and friends to engage, gather, bond and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said CO-owner Dave Parker. “This is a corridor of renewal and new activity and we are looking forward to being a part of it.”

The KUDOs team hopes to make an estimated annual revenue of $3.5 - $5.5 million.

Currently, the team is looking to expand throughout Michigan and have similar “eatertainment” centers in Lansing and Grand Rapids.