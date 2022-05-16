Downriver’s new ‘eatertainment’ center is now open for family fun

TAYOLOR, Mich. – A new family-friendly entertainment space is now open to the public.
KUDOS Taproom & Fieldhouse has opened a 60,000-square-foot building of fun that is located off of Eureka Road.
This indoor and outdoor “eatertainment” center includes a VIP clubhouse, fowling, a retro-style arcade, ax throwing, baseball/batting facilities, sand volleyball and a kids learning center.
According to a press release, the center will serve inspired street food and bars showing Michigan-based craft beers.
There will also be meeting rooms available to rent for corporate or social events that can cater to up to 150 people.
“We wanted to create a safe, fun and secure place for families and friends to engage, gather, bond and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said CO-owner Dave Parker. “This is a corridor of renewal and new activity and we are looking forward to being a part of it.”
The KUDOs team hopes to make an estimated annual revenue of $3.5 - $5.5 million.
Currently, the team is looking to expand throughout Michigan and have similar “eatertainment” centers in Lansing and Grand Rapids.