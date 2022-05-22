61º

Residents are coming together to ‘beautificate’ a Detroit park

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Bailey Park in Detroit is getting a new look as volunteers are on a mission to “beautificate” the area.

The park is located near Charlevoix Street and East Vernor Highway.

“We’re planting flowers, this is a beautiful community of volunteers to help make our area lovely the way it was years ago,” said Bailey Park Neighborhood Development Operations Manager Jennifer Pasha.

Organizers have gathered together to help clean and add to the park.

“There are a lot of stereotypes in the world and I think that when people see this, it goes against those stereotypes and that’s amazing,” said one volunteer.

The first annual beautification Day helped raise more than $8,000 to help clean up the park. The nonprofit partnered up with several corporate sponsors.

Organizers say they would like to build an amphitheater at the park.

Click here to learn how you can volunteer to help Bailey Park.

