$8.2M streetscape project aims to revitalize East Warren Avenue

The city of Detroit announced Monday that East Warren Avenue is getting an $8.2 million makeover.

According to a release, the construction has begun in an effort to revitalize the East Warren and Cadieux Neighborhood. It is estimated that the project will be completed by May 2023.

The streetscape project will include new sidewalks and road pavement, crosswalks, bike lanes, pedestrian islands, on-street parking and enhanced transit stops.

The city’s goal is to improve the commercial corridor’s walkability and beauty, officials said. The streetscape projects are a part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund that is focused on improving 10 neighborhoods across Detroit. So far, six other streetscape projects have been completed including, McNichols, Livernois, Bagley, Kercheval, Conant and Grand River.

Ad

Included in the project is a parking plaza that will be built on Courville Street. The estimated completion of the Courvielle Parking Plaza is later this year. The release states that the plaza will provide enough parking for customers. and will help avoid overwhelming the corridor with parking lots.

Two other projects are reportedly expected to break ground this month. This includes a revitalization of West Warren Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard.