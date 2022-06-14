Opa!Fest Greek Festival returns to Troy this weekend

TROY, Mich. – Food, music and more is on tap for the Opa! Greek Festival this weekend in Troy.

The largest Greek Festival in Metro Detroit returns June 17-19 at St. Nicholas in Troy, bringing a celebration of Hellenic culture, dance, food, and faith.

Here’s what to expect for this year’s festival:

ADMISSION: $2.00 Adults, (Children 12 and under are free) Canned goods to donate to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

FREE PARKING & SHUTTLE FROM WALSH COLLEGE ON LIVERNOIS ROAD (southwest of Wattles Road)

FOOD:

The Pastry Shop: Home-made, honey-drenched baklava is just one of many delectable temptations available. Try the other five varieties too, all made by our own festival bakers: kourambiethes, fenekia, koulourakia, sesame cookies, and paximadia.

Classic Greek Cuisine: Lamb shank platter, gyro (seasoned lamb and beef, thin-sliced from a vertical rotisserie), souvlakia (chicken kebobs), dolmathes (wrapped grape leaves), keftethes (Greek meatballs) and pastitsio (layered pasta, ground sirloin and cheese, topped with creamy béchamel sauce) and lamb sliders are all homemade.

The Kafenio (Greek Coffee House): Where you will find Greek coffee, a cold frappe, and loukoumades.

FOOD EVENTS:

· Live Greek cooking demonstrations – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

· Iron Chef Competition – Saturday, 8:00pm between St. Nicholas Ann Arbor and St. Nick’s, Troy

· Cooking Competition – Sunday, 2:30pm between St. George-Bloomfield Hills and St. Nick’s, Troy

FUN:

· Greek marketplace – T-shirts, jewelry, arts & crafts and more

· Presentations on Greek culture and religion, along with tours of Saint Nicholas Church

· Greek dance performances – Traditional Greek folk dances performed by over 200 dancers

· Daily dancing to live Greek band – “Oneiro”

· Kids’ area – Games

· Raffles & Prizes – Throughout the festival

· Visit and tour our beautiful Saint Nicholas Church

WHERE AND WHEN

Friday: 4pm to 11 PM | Saturday: 4pm to 11pm | Sunday: 12pm to 8pm

760 West Wattles Road, Troy, MI 48098

Find more into from the church right here.