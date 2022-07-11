Rotary Wounded America Ride raises $35K for Michigan veterans

TAYLOR, Mich. – On Saturday, hundreds of motorcyclists came together for the Rotary Wounded America Ride.

According to the Dearborn Heights Rotary Club, the benefit raised $35,000 for two local organizations - Downriver For Veterans and Foundation 14.

During the event, rotary clubs and mayors from Dearborn Heights, Riverview, Romulus, Taylor and Southgate showed their support. The ride started and ended at the Motown Harley-Davidson Service Center off Telegraph Road. Local police and fire departments escorted the ride in which motorcyclists rode through Downriver communities.

Mediterranean Express provided refreshments for those that participated, and J&M Towing flew an American flag at Warren Valley Golf Course & Banquet Center.

A lemonade stand also helped raise over $500 for the cause.

Below are a few pictures from the event:

Rotary Wounded America Ride 2022 (Dearborn Heights Rotary Club)

