Metro Detroiters can celebrate Italian heritage at Festa Italiana this weekend

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The annual Festa Italiana celebration is being held this weekend at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights.

From a cannoli eating contest to The Sicilian Tenors, there are events scheduled throughout the weekend that are family fun.

Those that attend can expect different types of Italian dishes, beer and wine. According to the event’s website, there will be more than 30 food vendors at the event.

On top of food, a family fun zone will feature a rock-climbing wall, bounce house and zip lining.

The festival is free to attend, but parking is $10 per vehicle.

Below are the dates and times of the event

July 15 6 - 10 p.m.

July 16 12 - 11 p.m.

July 17 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Click here for more information on Festa Italiana.