DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.

Hamtramck Music Festival, through Sunday: Showcasing some of Metro Detroit’s best local talent, the multiday festival happens throughout many of Hamtramck’s bars and venues like Moose Lodge and Whiskey in the Jar. This year will feature over 100 local acts and wristbands are good for all four days. Wristbands are $25. Full lineup and venue list here.

Charivari Detroit Music Festival (Historic Fort Wayne), through Sunday: Metro Detroit’s up-and-coming DJs will be spinning for four days featuring picturesque panoramic views of the river throughout three stages. Charivari celebrates Detroit’s contributions to electronic music by featuring rising talent as well as established acts. Lineup and tickets here.

Pierogi Festival (Sweetest Heart of Mary), Friday to Sunday: Homemade pierogis are the name of the game with thousands of pierogis on sale at one of Detroit’s oldest churches. Celebrate the stuffed delicacy with live music featuring Polish bands and dancers and the chance to try other Polish delights. Enjoy local craft brews at the beer tent and try a homemade dessert at the bake sale. The festival is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 12 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.

Royal Oak Pride (Downtown Royal Oak), Friday & Saturday: Celebrate Pride with Royal Oak and Hazel Park’s LGBTQIA+’s community with a street festival that celebrates diversity and inclusion. All throughout Washington Street, there will be music, art, vendors and more. Live performances include local favorite Ben Sharkey, the Donna Summer tribute, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Honey Davenport and headliner Deborah Cox. More info here.

Ribs and R&B Music Festival (Hart Plaza), Friday to Sunday 11:30 a.m. to Midnight: Michigan’s best pitmasters take over Hart Plaza with some of the smokiest, sauciest, fall-off-the-bone barbeque in town. This year’s headliners will include Stokley of Mint Condition, The Voice’s Melvin Riley, Klymaxx, 702 and Jon B. Admission is free until 5 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, $10 after. More info here.

Hour Detroit Food & Wine Show (Huntington Place), Saturday & Sunday: A foodie paradise awaits featuring the best of Detroit’s culinary lineup. Guests can nosh on some of the city’s best food from top chefs and restaurants. Sip from over 150 wine, beer and spirit options, and enjoy live music all set to the backdrop of the Detroit Riverfront. Local restaurants include Zingerman’s, Madam, Bon Bon Bon and much more. Single day tickets are available and start at $49. More info and tickets here.

Summer Fest (21415 Plymouth Road), Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.: The heat is on for some family fun with Detroit Parks & Rec. Cool off in the video game truck or roll a strike at the mobile bowling alley. There will also be inflatable axe throwing, boxing, obstacle course and water slides. For kids, there will be trackless train rides, jump inflatables and activities. Register here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Comerica Park), Sunday 6:30 p.m.: The “Dani California” rockstars are taking over the home of the Tigers for their Global Stadium Tour, the group’s first ever stadium tour, to promote their latest albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. This is the first time the band has performed in five years and the first in 15 years with guitarist John Frusciante. Joining the Chili Peppers in their Detroit stop will be special guests The Strokes and Thundercat. Get tickets here.

Kendrick Lamar (Little Caesars Arena), Sunday 7:30 p.m.: After five long years, Kendrick Lamar makes his return to Detroit in support of his fifth studio album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers. The Pulitzer and Grammy Award-winning rapper is joined by Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.