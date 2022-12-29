🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Celebrate the New Year in style with these events around town for both kids and grownups.

AIDA in Concert (Detroit Opera House), Friday 6:30 p.m.: One night only! The epic Verdi opera sung by an all-star cast for the first time at Detroit Opera in almost a decade. Soprano Angel Blue stars as the titular character in preparation of her production at the Royal Opera Convent Garden. Finishing out the cast includes Detroit Opera’s Christine Goerke, Riccardo Massi, Alfred Walker and Morris Robinson. Performed in Italian with English subtitles. Get tickets here.

New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown (Beacon Park), Saturday 1 to 6 p.m.: Get an early start to New Year’s festivities with a special celebration for the kids. Enjoy special performances from 14-year-old DJ Indy, a puppet show, Alnur Dance Company, Motor City Street Dance Academy and much more. There will be free make-and-take 2023 calendars as well as an early countdown at 6 p.m. featuring a light show, bubbles and noisemakers. Free for the whole family. More info here.

Maze ft. Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers (Fox Theatre), Saturday 9:30 p.m.: End the year with a night of raw R&B from the hitmakers who brought you “Happy Feelings” and “Lady of Magic.” You’ll also “Twist and Shout” for the Grammy Award-winning Isley Brothers. Tickets start at $59.50. Get tickets here.

New Year’s Eve Family Bash (Paradise Park), Saturday 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Ring in the new year in paradise, Paradise Park that is. Each ticket includes a game of laser tag, party hat and horns as well as a coloring contest. Also included is a homemade pizza buffet, unlimited soda, as well as a countdown balloon drop at 2 p.m. For the parents, mimosa and Bloody Marys will be available for purchase. Tickets start at $23.95. More info and tickets here.

Legendary 2023 NYE Bash (Hush Haunted Attraction), Saturday 6:30 p.m.: This isn’t your ordinary countdown. Experience an immersive Mardis Gras party in the fully themed “Bourbon Street.” Upon arrival, enjoy a glass of champagne, then test your luck with arcade-style axe throwing. When the clock strikes 12, enjoy a balloon drop and confetti storm, midnight snack stations and live entertainment. Costumes and Mardis Gras masks are encouraged. 21 and over only. Get tickets here.

NYE: Countdown to 2023 (Hotel Saint Regis), Saturday 7 p.m.: Just steps away from The Fisher Building, enjoy a lavish party at the newly renovated Hotel Saint Regis. Dance the night away with music by some of Detroit’s biggest names like DJ Godfather, DJ Chrome and so much more. At midnight, countdown to the new year with a confetti blast and balloon drop. Nosh on a complimentary late-night buffet and hors d’oeuvres. Hotel packages available. 21 and over only. Get tickets here.

Resolution Ball (Masonic Temple), Saturday 8 p.m.: Celebrate 2023 in glamor with a lavish Vegas-style extravaganza at the historic Masonic. Explore the historic halls with action around every corner: strolling entertainers, illusionists, stilt walkers and stunt performers. Two main stages will keep the party going til 3 a.m. Of course, countdown to midnight with a champagne reception and balloon drop. 21 and over only. Package info and tickets here.

Immersive Nutcracker (ArtHouse LightSpace), through Saturday: The clock is ticking to experience the Christmas classic in a brand-new interactive way. Surround yourself with the sights and sounds of Tchaikovsky’s ballet with state-of-the-art projection technology, special effects and larger-than-life photo opportunities. Tickets start at $30. Get tickets here.

Downtown Detroit Markets (Cadillac Square), through Sunday: It’s the final weekend to explore the local shops as well as the Cadillac Lodge. Now that all the presents have been given out, treat yourself to a locally made or sourced gift, then take a shopping break in the heated and cozy lodge with a winter beverage. More info and vendors here.

Les Misérables (Fisher Theatre), through January 8: Don’t wait “One Day More” to see the Broadway classic in this newly staged production featuring all the songs you know and love like “I Dreamed a Dream” and “On My Own.” Featuring a cast filled with Michigan connections, relive the dream and experience Les Mis once more. Showtimes and tickets here.

