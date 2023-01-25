Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit

Meijer announced Jan. 26, 2023 as the opening day for its first two Meijer Grocery stores in Orion Township and Macomb Township.

Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week.

The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m.

The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal Meijer store but designed to give customers a more convenient shopping experience. These stores are between 75,000-90,000 square feet and will include a full-service deli, drive-thru pharmacy, health and beauty car, and plenty of other produce and grocery options.

Below is a map of the new store’s layout:

The Lake Orion and Macomb Township stores will include mPerks, shop and scan, and Meijer’s home delivery and pickup services.

Here are the addresses for the new stores:

1107 S. Lapeer Road -- Lake Orion, MI 48360

15375 24 Mile Road -- Macomb Twp., MI 48042

