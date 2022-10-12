Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items

DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants.

The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.

These stores will have pour-over coffee, fresh sandwiches and a variety of grab-and-go items from the Detroit-based bakery.

“We are very pleased to continue our focus on providing fresh and local offerings to customers at Rivertown and Woodward Corner,” said Justin Stricklen, vice president of market format stores for Meijer. “Avalon is truly a Detroit success story, and being able to provide our customers with such a fresh and delicious dining option is truly a win.”

Avalon has been a vendor at both markets since they opened, but only with packaged goods. This new expansion will allow the company to showcase freshly baked breads, vegan treats and an expansion of their breakfast and lunch, as well as catering options.

“We are thrilled to partner with another great Michigan-based business and bring Avalon’s tradition of delicious food, warm service, and our legendary sea salt chocolate chip cookies, to the patrons of Meijer,” owner Jackie Victor said. “We are equally excited to share our triple bottom lines -- Earth. Community. Employees. -- with these communities as we continue our 25-year mission of ‘Eat Well. Do Good.’”

