Tamara created a message of hope for others not knowing she would need it for herself

Watch Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.

Tamara Collins is the VP of Marketing for Karmanos. She made an inspirational commercial to help others.

Commercial Voice Over: “Not many people are prepared for the journey you must embrace.”

Tamara: “I want to make people feel something with this campaign.”

She had no idea the message she created for others she would actually need for herself.

Tamara: “I felt as if this campaign now literally gave me air into my lungs.”

Her unexpected journey...

Watch “Creating Hope” Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.