A Real Police Response To Fake Intruders

Watch Monday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.

The panic inside this kids’ hospital was real. The 911 calls were real.

911 Caller: “Please, please, please help me, please.”

911 Response: “Where are you in the building?”

911 Caller whispering frantically: “I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know, please!”

Then the police arrive in full tactical gear and apprehend the intruders.

Karen Drew: “The video is real but the intruders? You won’t believe who was behind this.”

Watch “Triggering Fear and Confusion” Monday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.