The Lingenfelters are opening the doors to their collection of around 200 vehicles to help raise money for the American Cancer Society.

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A “super secret” car collection will be open to the public on Saturday and for one day only.

The Lingenfelter Collection will open its doors on April 22 to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The donations will help fund cancer research and provide 24/7 support and access to care for patients.

The collection in Brighton has about 200 classic, exotic, custom cars.