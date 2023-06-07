Opa!Fest Greek Festival returns to Troy from June 16-18

TROY, Mich. – Food, music and more is on tap for the Opa! Greek Festival this June in Troy.

The largest Greek Festival in Metro Detroit returns June 16-18 at St. Nicholas in Troy, bringing a celebration of Hellenic culture, dance, food, and faith.

Here’s what to expect for this year’s festival:

Admission info: $3.00 Adults, $10.00 per Family (Children free under 12) OR 3 canned goods per person for Gleaner’s Food Bank

FREE PARKING & SHUTTLE FROM WALSH COLLEGE ON LIVERNOIS ROAD (southwest of Wattles Road)

FOOD:

The Pastry Shop: Home-made, honey-drenched baklava is just one of many delectable temptations available. Try the other five varieties too, all made by our own festival bakers: kourambiethes, fenekia, koulourakia, sesame cookies, and paximadia.

Classic Greek Cuisine: Lamb Shank Platter ,Gyro (seasoned lamb and beef, thin-sliced from a vertical rotisserie), souvlakia (pork and chicken kebobs), spanakopita (spinach and feta cheese filling in paper-thin phyllo dough) and pastitsio (layered pasta, ground sirloin and cheese, topped with creamy béchamel sauce) and Lamb Sliders are all homemade and ready to eat.

The Kafenio (Greek Coffee House): Where you will find real Greek coffee, a cold Frappe, and honey puffs.

Food Events:

· Live Greek cooking demonstrations – learn to prepare some classic Greek foods

· Christina Xenos ,Greek Chef, Culinary & Travel Writer, Healthy Greek Cookbook.

· Saturday night, 8:00pm: IRON CHEF COMPETITION: vote for your favorite team as the completion heats up between St. NICKS ANN ARBOR VS. St. Nicks Troy

FUN!

· Greek marketplace – t-shirts, jewelry, arts & crafts, bookstore

· Presentations on Greek culture and religion, along with tours of Saint Nicholas Church

· Greek dance performances –Traditional Greek folk dances performed by over 200 dancers.

· Daily dancing to live Greek band, “THE ONEIRO”

· Kids’ area – Rides, games

· Raffles & Prizes-Throughout the Festival

· Cookoff-St.George-Bloomfield Hills vs. St. Nicks-Sunday.

· Visit and tour our beautiful Saint Nicholas Church

WHERE AND WHEN

Friday: 4pm to 11 PM | Saturday: 4pm to 11pm | Sunday: 12pm to 8pm

760 West Wattles Road, Troy, MI 48098

Find more into from the church right here.