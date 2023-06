Watch Thursday morning on Local 4 News or streaming on Local 4+ from 4:30 to 8 a.m.

Summer is here and it’s time to talk safety. Pools can be dangerous. Last year almost 500 children drowned.

Consumer Investigative Reporter Hank Winchester talks to the experts to show you what you need to do protect yourself and your family.

Plus, the 10 foods most likely to get you sick.

And are stuffed animals no longer just for kids? The trend among couples bringing a while new wrinkle to pillow talk.

Watch Thursday morning on Local 4 News or streaming on Local 4+ from 4:30 to 8 a.m.