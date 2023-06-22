DETROIT – It’s officially summer and the events just keep getting hotter with several communities kicking off festivals and fireworks!

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Taylor Summer Festival (Heritage Park), through Sunday: Thousands will trek to Taylor for the biggest festival in town. Rock out with the Gin Blossoms on Friday and Eva Under Fire on Friday, and The Voice’s Danielle Bradbury and Frankie Ballard on Saturday. Take a spin on carnival rides, test your luck at the midway, plus get a taste of fair-favorite and local bites. Look above for fireworks on Saturday at 10 p.m. Admission is free with concert and ride wristbands available for purchase. Schedule and ticket info here.

Trenton Summer Festival (Downtown Trenton), Friday to Sunday: Summer has begun when the Trenton tradition kicks off. Dozens of vendors will line West Jefferson and the surrounding streets, along with craft and food vendors and a beer tent. Enjoy performances by The Verve Pipe, Oneders, Atomic Radio School of Rock and more. Even the kids will have something to do with their own stage and activity corner. The festival opens 10 a.m. each day through midnight, except on Sunday which closes at 6 p.m. Don’t miss the fireworks display Saturday at 10 p.m. Admission is free Schedules, maps and more info here.

Astronomicon 6.5 (Burton Manor), Saturday & Sunday: The pop culture palooza is back with a rescheduled appearance by Kevin Smith due to a weather cancellation at the last one. This convention’s panels include the return of Jason Mewes of Jay & Silent Bob, Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, WWE legends and so much more. Astronomicon 6.5 opens at 11 a.m. both days and closes 7 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Weekend passes start at $60 with single day tickets and panel add-ons available. Panelists, guests, schedule and ticket info here.

Freedom Walk and Rally (Woodward & MLK Jr. Blvd), Saturday 10 a.m.: Commemorating the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s march down Woodward and the first time “I Have a Dream” was delivered, join the Detroit branch of the NAACP on a less than 2-mile walk down to Hart Plaza for a historic rally. Register to walk here.

Auburn Hills Summerfest (Downtown Auburn Hills), Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Back for its 18th year, the fun returns downtown with food trucks, a petting zoo, face painting, a classic car show and more. Catch live music from the Bernadette Kathryn & The Lonely Days Band, illusions by magician Gary Thison, and the sounds of the Class of ‘98 band. Admission is free. Map and schedule of events here.

Juneteenth Celebration (Hart Plaza), Saturday noon to 4 p.m.: Come celebrate Juneteenth right in the heart of Downtown Detroit. The free, family-friendly festival will include vendors, food trucks, face painting, spoken word performances, Black doll displays and music by DJ Righteous. More info here.

Dancin’ with the Dogs’ (Grand Circus Park), Saturday 2 to 4 p.m.: It’s the fluffiest prom you’ll ever attend. The 7th annual paw-ty invites our four-legged friends to come in their fanciest fashions to walk down the red carpet and compete for Prom Queen & King, Princess & Prince or Duchess & Duke. Don’t forget to pick up swag bags for your pet and a surprise for the parents. Attendance is free. More info here.

Detroit Taco & Tequila Fest (Belle Isle casino) Saturday 4 to 7 p.m.: Grab your passport to over 100 tequilas. Discover your new favorite with tastings from brands like Patron, Maestro Dobel, Casamigos and more. Each ticket includes 10 samples plus a souvenir glass, plus live entertainment, vendors and food trucks. General admission starts at $40 with VIP upgrades available. List of tequilas and tickets here.

Burger Battle Detroit (Eastern Market Shed 5), Sunday noon to 4 p.m.: Who has what it takes to be crowned Detroit’s best burger champion of 2023? You decide! Each attendee gets to vote on their top 3 burgers from over a dozen of the best burger joints in town. A panel of celebrity judges will then pick out the winner from the top 5 voted in. In between bites, catch the beats of DJ Tom or shop around at the vendor market. General admission starts at $30. Get tickets here.

Cars Under the Stars Fireworks (M1 Concourse), Sunday 5 to 10 p.m.: The best seat in the house for a dazzling display of fireworks is in your own car. Head on over to Pontiac for the 6th annual celebration that includes activities for the whole family, food trucks, craft beer, and a fireworks finale at 9:45 p.m. Admission starts at $10 for Pontiac residents and $20 for non-residents. More info and tickets here.

