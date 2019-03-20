Children's Leukemia Foundation, Buffalo Wild Wings team up for March Madness Pinup Coupon program

The Children's Leukemia Foundation (CLF) is teaming up with Buffalo Wild Wings in the Metro Detroit area to raise money for CLF patients.

The March Madness Pinup Coupon program is aimed to raise money for the services CLF provides patients and families throughout the state (including disease education, emotional support, financial assistance and fun outings.)

Customer can support CLF by purchasing a $5 pinup, and they will receive a month worth of weekly coupons.

The March Madness Pinup Coupon program will run through the end of March. Coupons are valid during April and May 2019.

Pinups to support CLF may be purchased at BWW locations throughout metro Detroit:

Chesterfield Township, 51436 Gratiot Ave.

Clinton Township, 15745 15 Mile Road

Detroit, 1218 Randolph Street

Novi, 44375 Mound Road

Royal Oak, 500 S. Main Street

Sterling Heights, 44833 Mound Road

Troy, 1873 East Big Beaver Road

Warren, 29287 Mound Road

Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan (CLF), is a state-wide, non-profit organization that provides child and adult patients -- and their families – with the support, resources and information they need to sustain themselves, emotionally and practically, throughout their experiences with blood cancer.

Every 90 minutes someone in Michigan is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or another potentially cancerous blood disorder. The funds raised through the pinup program will assist the more than 32,000 patients and families throughout the state who turn to CLF for support. For more information, visit leukemiamichigan.org or call 248-530-3002

