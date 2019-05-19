Candlelight vigil mourns closure of Dearborn Kroger

DEARBORN, Mich. - Affectionately dubbed "KrogerJack" because the location used to be a Farmer Jack, Kroger said one of its stores in Dearborn closed Saturday due to financial reasons.

A newer Kroger on the other side of Michigan Avenue will remain open.

Despite having a store right across the road, some shoppers prefer the one that is closing and don't want to see it go.

