Metro Detroit couples finalize adoptions during National Adoption Month

DETROIT - November is National Adoption Month, so Friday, courts across the state of Michigan went into special session to try to put as many families together as possible.

Six of those families are from Metro Detroit, and the Wayne County Third Circuit Court decided Friday was special enough to move court into an auditorium.

Frank and Rachel Butcher were in Detroit City Hall to finalize their adoption of Zack. They've been fostering him for seven months.

Zack's biological mother's rights were terminated because of drugs, and his father isn't around. He needed a forever family.

Rachel Butcher had endometrial cancer and had to get a hysterectomy. She said she was meant to be a mother and this was the way she wanted to do it.

On Friday, the Butchers officially adopted Zack.

