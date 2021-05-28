Treat Yo’ Self: 56 places across Metro Detroit to get free food on your birthday

It’s your birthday, so have some free food!
There's a long list of restaurants and eateries that offer freebies to help you celebrate your birthday. Keep these on hand the next time your birthday arrives and enjoy the sweet taste of free food.
With the help of Offers.com, we put together a list of Michigan spots to claim your birthday prize.
Where to eat for free on your birthday
Breakfast
- Denny’s – You can get a free Original Grand Slam on your birthday at if you’re a Denny’s Rewards Memeber. ID required.
- Einstein Bros Bagels – As a member of the Einstein Bros Bagel Club, you’ll get a free bagel and schmear on your birthday when you buy a drink.
- IHOP – Enroll in the IHOP Pancake Revolution email list and get a free coupon for a Rooty Tooty Fresh n’ Fruity breakfast on your birthday (2 eggs, bacon, sausage and fruit-topped pancakes)
- Waffle House – Enjoy a free waffle on your birthday when you join the Regulars Club.
Appetizers
- Joe’s Crab Shack – Sign up for Joe’s email list and get a coupon for a free appetizer to use on your birthday.
- Logan’s Roadhouse – You can choose between a free appetizer or dessert on your birthday if you sign up for the Nut-E email club.
Lunch and dinner
- Au Bon Pain – Free lunch on your birthday when you sign up for their e-Club!
- Baja Fresh – Enjoy a free burrito on your birthday as a member of Club Baja.
- bd’s Mongolian Grill – Free meal on your birthday when you join Club Mongo, plus $5 off your next visit for joining. Participating locations only.
- Bennigan’s – When you sign up for the rewards club at Bennigan’s, you’ll get a buy one, get one burger deal on your birthday.
- Black Angus Steakhouse – Enjoy a free steak dinner with the purchase of an entree on your first birthday as a Prime Club member.
- Blimpie – Score a coupon for a free six-inch sub on your birthday when you join Blimpie Rewards.
- Firehouse Subs – When you sign up for Firehouse Rewards before your birthday, you’ll get a free medium sub Reward. The Reward will be valid on your birthday or within the following six days.
- Jersey Mike’s – Join Jersey Mike’s Email Club and score a free sub and drink on your birthday.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill – Free burrito on your birthday for Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards members
- Noodles & Company – Get a free dish on your special day if you join the E-Club.
- Red Robin – Become a member of Red Robin Royalty to get a free burger on your birthday.
- Ruby Tuesday – Free burger or garden bar entree on your birthday when you join the So Connected Club
- Steak ’n Shake – When you become a member of the Steak ‘n Shake eClub, you’ll get a coupon for a free birthday meal
- Texas de Brazil – When you join Texas de Brazil’s eclub, you’ll be treated to a free dinner on your birthday.
Desserts
- A&W – When you sign up for the A&W Mug Club, you get a free root beer float on your birthday.
- Applebee’s – Receive a free birthday dessert coupon when you join the Applebee’s email club.
- Arby’s – Sign up for the Arby’s email club and get a coupon for a free 12-ounce shake on your birthday.
- Auntie Anne’s – When you join My Pretzel Perks, a coupon for a free Signature or Classic pretzel on your birthday is automatically loaded into your account. To redeem, open the coupon in the Rewards section of your My Pretzel Perks app and show it to a crew member.
- Baskin Robbins – As a member of the Birthday Club, you’ll get a free ice cream and discount on a birthday cake on your birthday.
- Ben & Jerry’s – Sign up for the Chunk Spelunker email list to receive a coupon for a free ice cream on your birthday.
- Biggby Coffee – Every year, you’ll get a free drink on your birthday if you join Biggby Coffee E-wards.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Join the BJ’s email list for a free birthday pizookie coupon.
- Bonefish Grill – Join the Bonefish Grill Insider list to get a free dessert on your birthday!
- Boston Market – Join the Boston Market V.I.P. club and get a coupon for a free Boston Market dessert on your birthday.
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Receive a free dessert coupon if you join Buffalo Circle.
- Caribou Coffee – Enjoy a free drink on your birthday with photo ID.
- Carvel – When you join Fudgie Fanatics, you’ll get a free treat on your birthday.
- Cold Stone Creamery – When you become a member of My Cold Stone Club, you’ll receive a buy one, get one Creation for your birthday.
- Dairy Queen – Receive two-for-one Blizzards on your birthday if you sign up for the DQ Blizzard Fan Club.
- Del Taco – Enjoy a free shake on your birthday when you join the Del Taco Raving Fan eClub.
- Dunkin’ Donuts – You can get a free drink coupon for your birthday when you sign up for the Dunkin’ Donuts email list.
- Jamba Juice – Enjoy a free birthday smoothie or juice when you show your ID.
- Krispy Kreme – Become a member of Friends of Krispy Kreme E-Club to get a free doughnut on your birthday. This Offer varies by location.
- Olga’s Kitchen – As a member of Olga’s Rewards, you’ll receive a free dessert anytime during the month of your birthday.
- Smoothie King – You’ll be treated to a buy one, get one free smoothie on your birthday as a member of the Smoothie King mailing list.
- Sonic – When you create a My Sonic account, you earn a free treat on your birthday.
- Starbucks – Enjoy a free birthday drink as a Starbucks Rewards member.
- T.G.I. Friday’s – Join the Give Me More Stripes Rewards Program for a free dessert on your birthday.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe – You’ll be treated to a free smoothie on your birthday when you join Tropical Email Club.
- Wingstop – Sign up for The Club to get a birthday gift on your special day.
- Yogurtland- As a member of Yogurtland Real Rewards, you get a free three-ounce treat on your birthday.
Kids only freebies
- Benihana – When you join Kabuki Kids, your child will receive a free souvenir mug on his or her birthday.
- Bob Evans – Join the Birthday Club for a free kids meal on your child’s birthday with purchase of adult entree.
- Bonanza Steakhouse – When you sign up for the EClub, you’ll get a free kids buffet on your child’s birthday with the purchase of an adult meal.
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – Your child will receive a free kids birthday meal if you sign up for the email club.
- California Pizza Kitchen – If you join the CPKids Birthday Club, your child will receive a free CPKids meal during their birthday month. This Offer is valid for youngsters ages 12 and under.
- Captain D’s – Join the Captain D’s Kid’s Birthday Club and receive a free kids meal and special message from Captain D’s on your child’s birthday.
- Chili’s – Enjoy a free dessert on your birthday when you join My Chili’s Rewards.
- Chuck E Cheese – Sign up for Chuck E Cheese’s email club for free tokens on your kid’s birthday.
- Zaxby’s – Receive a free Kidz Meal on your child’s birthday when you sign up for the Zaxby’s Kidz Club.