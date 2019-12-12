Benson hopes to reduce Michigan Secretary of State office wait times to less than 30 minutes

LANSING – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to improve trips to SOS offices.

Benson has been making changes, including adding more self-serve kiosks at stores and introducing online voter registration.

Her goal? To get SOS office wait times to less than 30 minutes.

Benson visited every SOS branch in the state to see how things were running as she works to lessen wait times and make visits go more smoothly. One thing she suggests is scheduling an appointment.

Hear from Benson in the video above.