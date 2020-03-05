What customers need to know as all Art Van stores are set to close

WARREN, Mich. – Art Van is closing more than 140 stores -- not only all across Michigan, but also in the Midwest.

Many people are wondering what happens now if they just bought furniture.

Help Me Hank has heard from many customers who are requesting and getting refunds Thursday, but it’s important to do so now before this gets tied up in the courts.

What about warranties? That’s up in the air. You might have luck contacting the furniture manufacturer directly.

If you call the Art Van customer service line Thursday, you might not get much help. The lines are overwhelmed.

You can hear from a customer who went into Art Van for a refund as well as a bankruptcy expert in the video posted above.