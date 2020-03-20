Wayne State student stranded in Peru after traveling to visit family before coronavirus escalated in US

DETROIT – A student from Wayne State University is stuck in Peru after he traveled there to visit family before the United States government closed the border due to the coronavirus.

Mohammad Taha is a senior at Wayne State. He left the country March 11 to visit family in Peru and planned to return Tuesday. But the U.S. government closed the borders the day before he was scheduled to take off, and now he and those he traveled with are stranded.

They’re staying at an Airbnb and getting financial help from home, but like many others, their lives are on hold and their futures are uncertain.

“We are aware the governments of several countries have announced suspension of air travel,” the State Department said in a statement. “We are considering all options to assist U.S. citizens in these countries and are continuously assessing travel conditions in all areas affected by COVID-19. We will continue to update our travel advisories and safety information for U.S. traveler as situations evolve.”

