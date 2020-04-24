6 years later: Where things stand in the Flint water crisis

FLINT, Mich. – This weekend marks the sixth anniversary of the switch in Flint’s water system -- a switch that poisoned thousands and took lives.

It was April 2014 when the city moved from using water from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to water from the Flint River.

After this change, lead leached from pipes into the water. That change resulted in 12,000 children being exposed to dangerous levels of lead, and at least 12 people dying.

While years have passed and tests show the water quality in most areas is now acceptable to drink, many people are scared to drink it.

The city has inspected more than 25,000 service lines and has replaced 85 percent of the pipes. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put work on hold.

Meanwhile, work continues to hold people accountable for the water crisis.

New reports suggest former Gov. Rick Snyder may have been aware of the issues in Flint earlier than previously revealed.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said it is not worried about the statue of limitations expiring when it comes to matters related to Flint because there are options and this limit also depends on the charge.

Attorney Neil Rockind said that some charges will include a longer statue of limitations.

Local 4 reached out to Snyder for a response. He did not reply.

The AG’s office and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the investigation continues.

