Detroit restaurants battle to stay afloat amid coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown

DETROIT – Detroit’s restaurant industry was booming just a year ago, as big-name chefs from New York and Los Angeles flocked to the city to get in on the action. But now, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses are struggling to keep their kitchens open.

Ivy’s Kitchen opened in December. It was a big ream for Nya Marshall, one that took a lot of time and money.

But just a few months after the grand opening, COVID-19 struck the United States. Customers stopped coming to Ivy’s Kitchen, and the dine-in destination quickly adjusted to serve people wanting takeout.

Marshall, like many others in Detroit, wanted to be part of the booming restaurant scene -- one that was generating big buzz around the country. But now, many restaurant owners are wondering if their businesses will survive this financial crisis.

On Monday, Punch Bowl Social announced all staff members -- roughly 100 people -- are being permanently laid off. The owners hope they’ll be able to open again, though. The process will take time because, like many other restaurants, Punch Bowl Social will have to learn to adjust to a new reality.

