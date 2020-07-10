Delivery problems continue at Oak Park FedEx facility

OAK PARK, Mich. – Delivery problems across Metro Detroit are ongoing.

Many customers have waiting for days -- or even weeks -- to get their packages from FedEx and an Oak Park facility seems to be at fault.

ORIGINAL STORY: Oak Park FedEx facility struggles to mail out packages, residents say

Local 4 started looking into the problem at the Oak Park FedEx facility in mid-June. Multiple viewers informed Local 4 about the situation. A resident of Roseville said he purchased a new bed weeks ago and it has yet to have been delivered. The facility has the bed, but can’t make the delivery.

At the time, FedEx said the company was hiring more drivers and putting more resources in place to fix the issues, but it appears if anything was done, it didn’t help.

RELATED: Oak Park FedEx taking steps to fix package delivery issue

So, what can you do? It’s important to keep a log of everything -- including tracking information -- and to pay attention to other shipping options when making purchases.