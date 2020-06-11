Oak Park FedEx facility struggles to mail out packages, residents say

OAK PARK, Mich. – Many Metro Detroiters who ordered items weeks -- and even months -- ago are still waiting for their FedEx deliveries.

Those who have had problems getting their packages claim one local FedEx facility is not able to keep up.

Frustration over FedEx’s Oak Park office has been growing. Social media is filled with hundreds of message from people who said the items they’ve ordered are being held hostage.

Residents said they’ve tried to get answers on what has been holding things up and were asked to leave the facility.

FedEx released the following statement regarding the situation: