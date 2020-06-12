Oak Park FedEx taking steps to fix package delivery issue

OAK PARK, Mich. – There’s a growing frustration among Metro Detroiters who have seen seeing their online orders left in limbo.

People claim a FedEx distribution center in Oak Park has their packages trapped inside the building. Some said they have waited weeks for their delivery.

The OakPark FedEx location is now becoming filled with angry consumers -- people who say their items are stuck inside.

FedEx admitted it wasn’t prepared at this particular facility for all the additional items that would pass through due the extra purchase being made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for FedEx said they are taking steps to correct the problem. Those steps include:

More package handlers

More drivers

Diverting packages to other FedEx locations

Improving communication with customers

So, what can you do? It’s important to keep a log of everything -- including tracking information -- and to pay attention to other shipping options when making purchases.