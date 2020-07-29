Northern Michigan sees travel boom as flying becomes less popular

DETROIT – With lots of folks taking a hard pass on flying, destinations up north are seeing a huge boom in business.

Plenty of hotels and resorts are booked solid, but there are still some deals to be found and you can be headed up I-75 in no time.

Thinking of taking a trip? You’re not alone -- many are looking north and popular destinations -- like Traverse City and Mackinac Island -- are busy, busy, busy.

Mission Point Resort in Mackinac Island State Park put many things in place to keep its visitors safe.

Vacation rental services Airbnb and Vrbo are seeing a boom as people book properties up north. Hotels in Traverse City are seeing many visitors, which may have you thinking about some other possible destination.

If you want to stay closer to home consider a staycation. Some Detroit hotels are reopening -- The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, the Shinola Hotel and many others are already welcoming guest.

