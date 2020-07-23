78ºF

Passengers removed from Detroit plane for not wearing mask, flight delayed

Flight delayed about an hour, at least one passenger missed connecting flight in Atlanta

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

(WDIV)

DETROIT – A Delta flight from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was delayed for about an hour Thursday when two people refused to wear a mask.

According to someone on the flight, the plane was taxiing and about to take off when two passengers refused to put their masks on. The plane turned around and the two passengers were removed from the flight.

A representative with Delta Airlines said flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta had to return to the gate when two customers were not complying with crew instructions and were removed due to not following Delta’s mask requirement.

