Identity thieves are targeting absentee voters

DETROIT – Absentee voting is presenting an opportunity for criminals to take your personal information.

Millions of voters are expecting to vote absentee in November and scammers are aware of that.

Melanie Dequesenal with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is tracking the different election related scams.

The BBB is tracking one regarding fake absentee ballot information. Some scams are being mailed, in other cases the scammer shows up to your door and claims to be with a clerk’s office or represent a specific party.

The scammer will ask if you want to sign up to get an absentee ballot, then will start asking for personal information.

If you have questions about absentee voting you should contact your local clerk’s office or visit the Secretary of State’s website.

