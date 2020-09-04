COVID-19 pandemic has affected 2 Metro Detroit businesses in very different ways

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a major impact on Metro Detroit businesses. Help Me Hank has been tracking two businesses since the pandemic began, and they have been affected in very different ways.

Dimitri Polychronou, the owner of Earl’s Dry Cleaning in Clawson, sent staff members home in March and was running the business by himself.

Now, he’s hoping customers will start to return.

The problem is that most people aren’t working in their offices, so there aren’t dress clothes to clean. With the popularity of Zoom calls, businesses could continue to take hits, even after COVID-19.

Meanwhile, at the Greenhouse of Walled Lake, business is better than ever, owner Jerry Millen said.

Curbside pickup, which was once banned, has been allowed during the pandemic, and now it’s permanent. Millen said that has been a game-changer.

The rise in marijuana use is connected to the way the coronavirus has affected how people spend their time and money.

You can hear from both business owners in Hank Winchester’s video above.