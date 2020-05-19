Checking in with Metro Detroit businesses that have been hit hard by COVID-19 shutdown

CLAWSON, Mich. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been a crushing blow to many small businesses in Metro Detroit. Help Me Hank caught up with some business owners in the area just after the stay-at-home orders were put in place in March, and we checked back in with them this week.

PREVIOUS STORY: Clawson dry cleaner struggles to stay afloat during coronavirus shutdown

To say business has been slow in Metro Detroit would be an understatement.

Dimitri Polychronou, the owner of Earl’s Dry Cleaning in Clawson, sent staff members home in March. Now he’s been running the business by himself.

Help Me Hank checked on Polychronou in March, and he was obviously concerned.

Local 4 also profiled Jerry Millen’s Greenhouse of Walled Lake shortly after the shutdown. Business continues to boom for the marijuana distributor, as curbside pickup keeps the crowds rolling in.

You can hear from Polychronou and Millen in Hank Winchester’s full video above.