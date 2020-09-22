Secretary of State making final push for Michiganders to register to vote in upcoming election

With just 42 days to go before the presidential election, the final push is underway to get voters to register in time.

It’s all part of National Voter Registration Day, and in Michigan, there have already been a record number of requests for absentee ballots.

Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester spoke with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as she works to make sure every vote is counted.

