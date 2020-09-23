73ºF

Local News

Driver arrested, bicyclist identified in deadly Ray Township hit-and-run crash, police say

46-year-old man arrested, Joseph Jjaye identified as victim

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Ray Township, Macomb County, Local, Crime, Hit-And-Run, Hit-And-Run Crash, Crash, Car Crash, Joseph Jjaye, Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Ray Township Police, Romeo Plank Road, 27 Mile Road
The scene of a Sept. 22, 2020, hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Ray Township.
The scene of a Sept. 22, 2020, hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Ray Township.

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have arrested the driver and identified the bicyclist involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Ray Township, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 27 Mile and Romeo Plank roads.

Macomb County deputies said Joseph Frank Jjaye, 53, of Ray Township, was was riding a bicycle north on Romeo Plank Road toward 27 Mile Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver didn’t stop at the scene, officials said. Deputies got to the scene at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday and found Jjaye in the lawn of a home near the intersection.

He died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators were at the scene for hours Tuesday. Residents said the Ray Township intersection would have been busy around the time Jjaye was struck.

A 46-year-old Ray Township man was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Police said he could be arraigned Thursday.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: