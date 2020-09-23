Driver arrested, bicyclist identified in deadly Ray Township hit-and-run crash, police say

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have arrested the driver and identified the bicyclist involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Ray Township, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 27 Mile and Romeo Plank roads.

Macomb County deputies said Joseph Frank Jjaye, 53, of Ray Township, was was riding a bicycle north on Romeo Plank Road toward 27 Mile Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver didn’t stop at the scene, officials said. Deputies got to the scene at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday and found Jjaye in the lawn of a home near the intersection.

He died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators were at the scene for hours Tuesday. Residents said the Ray Township intersection would have been busy around the time Jjaye was struck.

A 46-year-old Ray Township man was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Police said he could be arraigned Thursday.