Seal coating scammers targeting Metro Detroiters who are home due to coronavirus pandemic

Seal coating scams typically take place this time of year, but now thieves are going door-to-door and targeting people who are home because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Police and officials with the Better Business Bureau issued a warning about the scam in Metro Detroit.

The scammers have been especially prominent in Oakland County, according to authorities.

With more people staying at home during the pandemic, scammers are having more success going door-to-door, experts said.

Melanie Duquesnel, of the BBB, is urging residents to be cautious if anyone shows up at the door and offers a great deal.

