Police warn of election scam involving ‘group of activists’ going door-to-door to collect ballots

FARMINGTON, Mich. – Police are warning Metro Detroiters about a new election scam involving a so-called “group of activists” who go door-to-door and offer to take ballots to clerks offices.

The latest election scam has taken place in Farmington, officials said.

Police posted a warning on social media that the group’s offer is a scam.

Melanie Dequesnal, of the Better Business Bureau, said there’s always a concern when someone shows up at the door unannounced, especially as election scams grow.

Homeowners should be prepared for these types of scams, Dequesnal said.

It’s unclear what the scammers are doing with ballots, but officials are concerned.

Police are tracking the scam and want to hear from anyone who has been targeted. Unfortunately, this is just one of the many election scams they’re following, according to authorities.

