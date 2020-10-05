City of Dearborn strongly discourages trick-or-treating this Halloween

DEARBORN, Mich. – The city of Dearborn is strongly discouraging residents from trick-or-treating this Halloween due to dangers of spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists trick-or-treating as a “high-risk” activity for spreading the virus.

“We understand that trick-or-treating is an important tradition for many families,” Dearborn Mayor John B. O’Reilly, Jr. said. “However, maintaining public health is vital and we need to avoid spreading this deadly disease as much as possible.”

Dearborn officials recommend hosting a virtual costume party or setting up a socially distanced scavenger hunt. Carving pumpkins and Halloween-themed movie nights are also possible alternatives, city officials said.

Anyone who decides to go trick-or-treating should wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others, health experts said.

Here are the tips provided by Dearborn officials for trick-or-treaters and parents:

Share with your children that this year may be different than last but let them know some of the new ways you plan to celebrate and still have lots of fun.

Talk with children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations. Keep a six-foot distance from others not in your group.

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating and guide children to stay to the right to ensure social distancing.

Trick or treat with people you live with.

Avoid congregating in groups around houses.

Wear a face mask covering both mouth and nose.

A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask if wearing both causes difficulty breathing. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Only go to houses with safety measures in place.

Check out halloween2020.org to find exciting activities and ways to celebrate Halloween this year based on levels of COVID risks in your area.

Here are the tips provided by Dearborn officials for homeowners:

Use duct tape to mark six-foot lines in front of home and leading to driveway/front door.

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.

Consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.

Consider a neighborhood costume parade; it is an easy way to keep safe space between children.

Click here to view the CDC guidelines for Halloween and a list of alternatives to trick-or-treating.