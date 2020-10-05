Police find man injured in hit-and-run in middle of road on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police found a man who had been injured in a hit-and-run crash lying in the middle of the road on Detroit’s west side.

Officers said the 45-year-old man was found around 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Proctor Street, near Cecil Avenue an I-94.

He was unresponsive and had suffered a head injury, police said.

Investigators determined he had been the victim of a hit-and-run crash. The driver was seen leaving the area in a gray Chevrolet Silverado, according to authorities.

The Silverado was last seen heading north on McGraw Avenue and west on Central Avenue. Police are working to obtain Green Light footage from a nearby business.

Officials said the man is in critical condition.