Scammers pretending to be from Amazon have been spoofing the Better Business Bureau’s phone number

DETROIT – Con artists are posing as Amazon employees, calling people, and claiming to need information about their account, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The scammers have been spoofing the Better Business Bureau’s number while making this scam calls. Scammers use caller ID spoofing technology to impersonate phone numbers.

READ: Better Business Bureau warns consumers of ‘going out of business’ online shopping scam

How does the scam work?

The scammers call and when you answer you get a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon stating there is a problem with your Amazon account.

The message might say there’s a fraudulent charge on your Prime card, a package was lost or damaged or you have an unfulfilled order for an iPhone 10.

The scammers are trying to get your personal information. Don’t give it to them. The scammers might ask for your credit card or account login information. Or they will ask for remote access to your computer.

Amazon will never ask you to disclose sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you don’t expect. They will never ask you to make a payment outside of your website, for gift cards or for remote access to your device.

Amazon will also never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide personal information. Requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or apps to send cash are almost always a sign of fraud.

If you are approached by a scammer you should report it to Amazon. Click here to learn more about phishing scams, or click here to file a report with the BBB.

READ: More scam coverage