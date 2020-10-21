ACLU pushes for Wayne County to extend protections from foreclosure

DETROIT – The battle over foreclosures in Wayne County took a new turn Thursday in Detroit.

The American Civil Liberties Union wants the county to protect many from foreclosure for years to come.

It’s a battle to save more Detroiters from losing their homes to foreclosure. Thousands in the city are struggling during the pandemic, many out of work. The African-American community was hit harder than most during the pandemic.

The county has taken action to protect those struggling by suspending all foreclosures through the end of the year. Now the ACLU wants to take it a step further protecting those from foreclosure for years to come.

The issue is the allegation that many properties are being unfairly taxed and paying higher taxes when the value doesn’t add up.

Local 4 reached out to the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office but calls have not been returned.