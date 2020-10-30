Here’s how polling precincts will look different on Election Day amid pandemic

DETROIT – There are only a few days left until Election Day on November 3.

While the overall numbers of early voting have been huge, those numbers have been a little disappointing in Detroit.

City clerk Janice Winfrey spoke out Thursday, encouraging people to get out and vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“We want every voter to show up and vote in this election,” Winfrey said.

Voting in person on Tuesday will look very different than it has in previous years. Poll workers will wear masks and voters will be asked to social distance to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Voting lines could also be longer than usual on Election Day, as the state anticipates a record turnout of voters.

“We’ve provided masks, gloves, PPE, put social distance guidelines in place...We’ve really perfected a strategy of protecting people’s health," said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

President Donald Trump has called out Benson before, saying he is concerned about the election in Michigan and the integrity of the election process. Benson, however, says there is no need to worry.

“My focus is just squarely on the voters. My job is to make sure very ballot counts, and that every voter -- regardless who they are voting for -- can trust that that’s the case,” she said.