Both presidential campaigns prioritize Michigan ahead of Election Day

MICHIGAN – With the presidential election less than a week away, candidates from both sides are focusing their campaigning efforts on a number of key states, including Michigan.

Presidential campaigns don’t spend time and money in states they don’t think are up for grabs and -- by that metric -- Michigan is very important to both candidates.

Vice president Mike Pence was in Flint Wednesday.

Dr. Jill Biden visited multiple Michigan towns Thursday on behalf of her husband, former vice president Joe Biden; and Eric and Tiffany Trump made their own stops on behalf of their father, president Donald Trump.

Trump will visit Oakland County Friday and Biden will be joined Saturday by former president Barack Obama in Michigan.

