Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses election concerns with record voter turnout expected

LANSING, Mich. – With six days to go before Election Day, and record voter turnout expected, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to make sure residents and their votes are safe.

Record early turnout is leading some people to believe Michigan could also break records on Election Day itself.

On Wednesday, Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel came together to talk about what to expect and what’s being done to make sure all votes are counted.

More than 2 million people have voted early in Michigan, and clerks are still seeing big numbers daily across the state.

Whitmer and Benson said they’re inspired by the major interest and effort by Michiganders to make sure their voices are heard.

But there are still a number of concerns surrounding the election. Will there be enough workers? How will the coronavirus pandemic affect turnout? What’s being done to keep people safe from the virus and security issues?

State officials said clerks are prepared and equipment is in place. People should have all the information they need in order to vote.

Whitmer believes the election will be both safe and accurate. She encouraged residents to wear masks and track their ballots.

President Donald Trump has said he’s concerned about the integrity of the election in Michigan.