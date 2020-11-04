‘Watchers’ demand access to ballot-counting process in Detroit

DETROIT – People representing both the GOP and the Democratic Party gathered at the TCF Center in Detroit on Wednesday to demand access to the room in which General Election ballots are still being counted.

Under Michigan law, a number of individuals are allowed to observe the ballot-counting process to ensure transparency. That is still allowed during the 2020 presidential election, but there are more restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of “watchers” allowed to partake in the process has been limited.

The individuals crowded the TCF Center amid a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign, which is seeking to halt the counting of ballots until it is given “meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.”

People representing the GOP at the TCF Center could be heard chanting “stop the vote” on Wednesday afternoon.

There is no evidence of any nefarious activity in Michigan, as ballot counting delays were expected, given the massive increase in absentee voting.

Currently, Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Michigan, by about 60,000 votes. Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the state.

